Braves vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds: Bet on Atlanta to Extend Winning Streak to Six

A bounce-back season is in full swing for the Atlanta Braves, as they’ve won five games in a row and eight of their last 10 to build a five-game lead atop the NL East heading into Monday’s series opener with the Washington Nationals.

After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, including a win on Sunday night, the Braves are road favorites against Washington, which is playing better as of late. The Nats have won six of their last 10 games, moving ahead of both the New York Mets and Phillies in the NL East standings.

Atlanta has Bryce Elder (0.77 ERA) on the mound, as he’s given up just two earned runs across four starts, leading Atlanta to a 3-1 record in his outings. The Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (6.16 ERA), who allowed the most runs in MLB last season and is off to a slow start in 2026, giving up 17 hits, 13 runs and 11 walks in four starts.

Washington has still won two of Irvin’s outings, though he has not worked more than five innings in any appearance in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this NL East showdown.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+102)

Nationals +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Braves: -156

Nationals: +129

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Braves vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Bryce Elder (2-1, 0.77 ERA)

Washington: Jake Irvin (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, BravesVision, Nationals.TV

Braves record: 15-7

Nationals record: 10-12

Braves vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+577)

Harris has been on fire as of late, and he’s one of three players that I’m targeting to hit a home run on Monday, which I shared in today’s Daily Dinger column at SI Betting :

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has gotten off to a strong start in the 2026 season, hitting .290 with four homers and an .816 OPS.

On Monday, he has one of the best matchups of anyone in Major League Baseball, as he’s taking on the Washington Nationals and right-hander Jake Irvin. Washington’s bullpen has been awful in 2026, allowing 22 home runs while posting a 5.37 ERA.

Irvin has also struggled when it comes to limiting the long ball in his career, giving up an MLB-high 38 homers in the 2025 season and 90 homers in 94 starts in his entire career. This season, Irvin has a 6.16 ERA and has given up three long balls in four starts.

Harris has thrived against the Nationals righty in his career, going 7-for-18 with two doubles and a .950 OPs. He’s never taken him deep, but I’m buying Harris with his home run odds set at +577.

Harris is hitting .333 with three homers against righties this season, and he’s hitting .379 with three home runs over the last two weeks of action. He’s been too hot to pass up at this price on Monday night.

Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Atlanta has the best run differential in Major League Baseball (plus-57) so far in the 2026 season, and it’s been great on the road (7-3) heading into Monday’s series opener.

Washington has played much better after a 4-8 start to the season, but I can’t trust Irvin in this pitching matchup against a one-time All-Star in Elder.

Let’s start on the Washington side.

Irvin ranks in the 24th percentile in expected ERA this season (5.07), and he’s allowed at least two runs in every start despite being lifted in five innings or less in each game. That’s a concern for Washington because it has a shaky bullpen (5.37 ERA) that has allowed a ton of home runs (22) in 2026.

Atlanta is fourth in home runs and second in OPS this season, so it could completely turn this game even after Irvin exits.

The Braves have the best team ERA in MLB and the No. 2 bullpen ERA (2.69) this season. Elder has been lights out to open the season, and his advanced numbers back that up. He’s in the 90th percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected batting average against.

I think the Braves extend their winning streak to six against this Washington team that is just 2-7 at home.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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