Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Jose Ramirez, Andy Pages, Braves Star)

Monday’s Major League Baseball action begins with a morning matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers as part of a truncated 10-game slate.

So, what better way to start the week than taking a few home run props?

Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run picks, targeting players that have favorable odds and matchups to leave the year. On April 20, I’m eyeing three players that are +455 or longer to go deep, including a near 6/1 pick in the Atlanta Braves-Washington Nationals series opener.

There aren’t a ton of home-run prone pitchers – at least so far in 2026 – on the mound on Monday, but that’s not going to deter the SI Betting team from finding the best home run plays on the board.

Here’s a breakdown of each pick and the latest odds for Monday’s MLB action.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, April 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+577)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has gotten off to a strong start in the 2026 season, hitting .290 with four homers and an .816 OPS.

On Monday, he has one of the best matchups of anyone in Major League Baseball, as he’s taking on the Washington Nationals and right-hander Jake Irvin. Washington’s bullpen has been awful in 2026, allowing 22 home runs while posting a 5.37 ERA.

Irvin has also struggled when it comes to limiting the long ball in his career, giving up an MLB-high 38 homers in the 2025 season and 90 homers in 94 starts in his entire career. This season, Irvin has a 6.16 ERA and has given up three long balls in four starts.

Harris has thrived against the Nationals righty in his career, going 7-for-18 with two doubles and a .950 OPs. He’s never taken him deep, but I’m buying Harris with his home run odds set at +577.

Harris is hitting .333 with three homers against righties this season, and he’s hitting .379 with three home runs over the last two weeks of action. He’s been too hot to pass up at this price on Monday night.

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+486)

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez is starting to turn things around in the 2026 campaign, hitting .364 with four homers over the last week and .295 with five home runs over the last two weeks.

That makes him an interesting target against the Houston Astros and right-hander Spencer Arrighetti who has given up 27 home runs in 37 career games while posting a 4.59 career ERA. Arrighetti has made just one start in 2026 (against the Colorado Rockies), but I’m fading more than just him in this game.

Houston’s bullpen is one of the worst in the league so far this season, allowing 22 home runs while ranking 29th in MLB in ERA (5.88). That sets up well for Ramirez as he looks to continue this hot stretch in April.

Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+455)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages has been one of the best hitters in MLB so far this season, posting a .382 batting average with five homers, a 1.060 OPS and 21 runs batted in.

Pages has crushed right-handed pitching (.393 batting average) and left-handed pitching (.333 batting average), making him a trustworthy bet in the prop market.

On Monday, the Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies and lefty Jose Quintana, who has given up one homer in two starts in 2026 while posting a 5.63 ERA.

Pages has crushed Quintana in his career, going 4-for-8 with two doubles (1.250 OPS). At +455, I think the Dodgers star is a pretty solid value bet on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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