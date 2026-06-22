Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 22

The Atlanta Braves head out west for a road trip starting against the San Diego Padres on Monday night on ESPN.

The Braves just wrapped up a 2-3 homestand, losing 9-4 on Sunday in an attempt to sweep the Brewers.

The Padres are returning home after a 4-5 road trip, dropping two of three in St. Louis and Texas after winning their series in Baltimore.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Padres on Monday, June 22.

Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+158)

Padres +1.5 (-193)

Moneyline

Braves -110

Padres -110

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Braves vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Braves: Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (4-6, 3.60 ERA)

Grant Holmes has lasted just 3.2 and 2.0 innings in his last two starts, allowing three runs in each. He had a quality start before that, though, allowing two runs in six innings against the Blue Jays. The right-hander allowed one run in seven innings in his only start against the Padres last season.

Michael King is looking to bounce back from one of his shorter starts of the season. He allowed three runs in just 4.1 innings against the Cardinals last week. He also lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks, in his only start against Atlanta last year.

Braves vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Braves record: 48-28

Padres record: 39-37

Braves vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael King OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+117)

Michael King has been struggling in his last handful of starts. He had a 2.31 ERA after throwing seven shutout innings against the Dodgers on May 18, but he’s allowed 19 ER in 26.2 IP (6.41 ERA) in five starts since then, allowing OVER 2.5 ER in all five outings.

The Braves average 2.75 runs in the first five innings, including 3.11 on the road. I’ll take these plus odds for Atlanta to get at least three runs off King.

Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Braves hit the road after an up-and-down homestand. They lost both games against the Giants, then won their first two against the Brewers before a 9-4 loss on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Padres are back at home after a long nine-game road trip. They went 4-5 on the trip, losing each of their last two series in St. Louis and Texas.

The Braves are just as good at home as they are on the road at 24-14, and the Padres are 19-19 at home. Atlanta is the better team overall, and both starting pitchers have been iffy recently.

Pick: Braves -110

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.