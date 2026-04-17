Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

The Atlanta Braves hit the road, starting with a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.

Atlanta won both of its series at home, taking two of three against the Guardians and Marlins to improve to 12-7 on the season.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has lost three straight series to fall to 8-10 in the early going.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Phillies on Friday, April 17.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+144)

Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Braves -112

Phillies -108

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Braves: Martin Perez (0-1, 3.14 ERA)

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, NBCSP

Braves record: 12-7

Phillies record: 8-10

Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Bases (+118)

Matt Olson is having a great start to the season for the Braves. The veteran first baseman is batting .293 with a .982 OPS thanks to his five home runs and nine doubles through 19 games.

Olson has OVER 1.5 bases in eight straight games, hitting an extra-base hit in seven of those contests and picking up two hits in the other one.

Given Walker’s struggles this season, I’ll happily take Olson to go OVER 1.5 bases at plus odds.

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this game in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets article, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Braves and Phillies have had opposite starts this season. Atlanta has yet to lose a series this year, while Philadelphia’s only series wins came against the Nationals and Rockies a few weeks ago.

The Phillies have since lost two of three to the Giants, Diamondbacks, and Cubs. They’re coming off two straight losses to Chicago, getting outscored 21-6 in those two games.

I’ll back the Braves to stay hot against a flailing Phillies squad.

Pick: Braves -112

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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