Braves vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Chicago White Sox return home looking to complete the sweep in their makeup game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 and 2-1 back in June, and Atlanta just suffered its first sweep of the season in Minnesota this week.

Chicago had a successful road trip at 4-2, but it would’ve liked to win its series against the Cubs.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Braves vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+149)

White Sox +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Braves -105

White Sox -102

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Braves vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Braves: Grant Holmes (7-5, 3.82 ERA)

White Sox: Anthony Kay (9-5, 4.01 ERA)

Grant Holmes had his worst start in a while last time out, allowing six runs on as many hits in just 3.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He pitched against the White Sox back on June 9, yielding three runs on four hits in 3.2 innings.

Anthony Kay has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his 10 starts over the last two months, lowering his ERA from 4.61 to 4.01. This will be his first start against Atlanta.

Braves vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, CHSN

Braves record: 74-53

White Sox record: 66-60

Braves vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Anthony Kay OVER 15.5 Outs (-105)

Anthony Kay has been giving the White Sox more length recently, going OVER 15.5 outs in each of his last four starts.

After starting with an opener in their last two games, the Sox should let Kay pitch into the sixth inning this afternoon against a struggling Braves squad.

Braves vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

The Braves weren’t able to do too much against a fading Twins team, and I don’t think that’ll change in a one-game stop in Chicago.

Kay has been solid for the Sox on the mound, and Holmes got roughed up in his last start – the Sox also already beat him once in this series.

Give me the White Sox and their 37-24 home record this afternoon against Atlanta.

Pick: White Sox -102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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