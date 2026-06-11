Braves vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The Chicago White Sox are looking to sweep away the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

The Sox chased Grant Holmes early and outlasted the Braves in extras to open the series, and then they were able to get two runs against Chris Sale for a 2-1 win last night.

This is just the fourth time that Atlanta has lost multiple games in a row, and its longest losing streak of three games happened just once. The Braves have yet to be swept, and rarely lose a series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. White Sox on Thursday, June 11

Braves vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+139)

White Sox +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Braves -122

White Sox +102

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Braves vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Braves: Martin Perez (4-3, 3.02 ERA)

White Sox: Anthony Kay (5-2, 4.40 ERA)

Martin Perez returns to Chicago with a few straight solid starts. He’s gone at least five innings with three runs or fewer in each of his last three outings.

Anthony Kay was sailing in May, but he got roughed up for six runs on seven hits (two home runs) in four innings against the Phillies last time out.

Braves vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, CHSN

Braves record: 45-23

White Sox record: 36-31

Braves vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Meidroth OVER 0.5 Hits (-150)

Chase Meidroth has been pretty consistent as of late. He’s hit a single in five straight games, six of seven, and eight of nine dating back to May 31.

Meidroth is batting .273 overall but .355 against southpaws this season. I’ll back him to stay hot at home.

Braves vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Martin Perez is returning to a mound where he’s pretty comfortable. He allowed 8 runs on 19 hits in 30.2 innings at home as a member of the White Sox last season, and has been solid since rejoining the starting rotation.

Anthony Kay is likely to start for the White Sox, and the southpaw is coming off one of his worst starts of the season.

There really isn’t a huge advantage on the mound for either side, and I would even give a slight edge to the Braves. I have to take them at this short price after two losses.

Pick: Braves -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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