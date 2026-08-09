Braves vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

The New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves wrap up a three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon, and New York is favored to complete a sweep.

The Yankees have struggled on offense over the last month with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger all injured, but their pitching staff has constantly answered the call.

Plus, the promotion of top prospect George Lombard Jr. appears to have rejuvenated this club as it makes a push for the AL East crown.

After back-to-back one-run wins to open this series, the Yankees will turn to ace Cam Schlittler on Sunday against Atlanta’s Grant Holmes. Since June 1, Holmes has been great for the Braves, posting a 3.35 ERA.

Atlanta still holds the top spot in the NL East, but it would love to avoid a sweep, especially against another World Series contender.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s series finale.

Braves vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-171)

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Braves: +126

Yankees: -136

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Braves vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Grant Holmes (7-4, 3.67 ERA)

New York: Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.26 ERA)

Braves vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, YES Network

Braves record: 70-47

Yankees record: 66-51

Braves vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

George Lombard Jr. 2+ Hits, Runs, RBIs (+125)

Lombard has made an immediate impact for the Yanks since being called up, as he’s hitting .385 with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.346 OPS in four games.

The young shortstop has five hits (two home runs), three walks, four runs scored and a pair of RBIs so far in his young career. He’s been patient at the dish, working a walk in three of his four games.

Since Lombard has been on base so much , I think he’s a solid bet to clear this line on Sunday. The rookie shortstop had five hits, runs and RBIs in his last game and has hit this prop in three of his first four games.

Braves vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column why I think the UNDER is a great bet between these two World Series contenders:

The New York Yankees’ offense is 28th in MLB in runs scored, 28th in OPS and dead last in batting average over the last 30 days, yet New York is somehow 15 games over .500 with the top wild card spot in the American League.

The pitching staff has been elite all season long, ranking No. 1 in team ERA and No. 2 in bullpen ERA. The leader of the staff has been right-hander Cam Schlittler, who is firmly in the mix to win the AL Cy Young in 2026.

Schlittler (2.26 ERA) will make his 25th start of the season on Sunday as the Yanks try to sweep the NL East-leading Braves.

Atlanta has an elite pitching staff of its own, ranking fifth in team ERA and No. 3 in bullpen ERA this season. Grant Holmes (3.67 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves in this one, and he hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since his first outing in May when he gave up five runs to Colorado.

In this series, these teams have combined for five runs (in extra innings) and nine runs in their two games.

With Schlittler on the mound, I expect the Yankees to play yet another low-scoring affair, and they’ve now hit the UNDER in 55.8 percent of their games in 2026.

Unless the New York offense magically turns things around, we should see a pitcher’s duel in this afternoon matchup.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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