Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Jets in NFL Week 7)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but it appears he has a chance to make his return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Hall logged some practice time ahead of this AFC East rivalry matchup, and he's officially listed as questionable against Miami.

Breece Hall (quad) will be questionable for Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

Earlier in the week, Jets beat reporter Brian Costello expressed optimism about Hall's status, sharing that the star running back was moving well in practice despite being listed as a limited participant.

Breece Hall is moving well at practice. I’d be optimistic about him playing. We’ll know more tomorrow. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 22, 2026

So far this season, Hall has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score in 2026, adding 10 catches for 102 yards as a receiver. He's a dual-threat back that is one of the leading pieces for this Jets offense, so even getting him back in a limited capacity would give the team a massive boost.

With Hall out, the Jets have turned to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as their top two options out of the backfield. Allen would handle the majority of the workload if Hall sits, and the two likely would split touches even if Hall is able to go.

A former second-round pick, Hall played just 57.5 percent of New York's offensive snaps in the first three weeks of the regula season before going down.

Hall's status is truly up in the air, and oddsmakers have shown that by holding off on posting rushing props for the Jets outside of quarterback Geno Smith.

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook only has touchdown scorer props for New York's running backs, listing Allen at -110, Hall at -110 and Davis at +650. Allen has seen goal-line looks at times this season since he's a bigger back, so there's no guarantee that Hall finds the end zone even if he does play in Week 7.

For now, bettor should proceed with caution when it comes to Hall in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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