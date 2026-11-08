Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 9)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is set to make his return from a quad injury on Sunday when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

After missing the last five games -- despite being listed as questionable multiple times -- Hall is off the injury report and will suit up alongside Braelon Allen in the New York backfield. Hall has also been a potential trade candidate this offseason, but there have been multiple reports that the Jets don't plan on trading him before Tuesday's deadline.

Jets have "no desire or intention" of trading Breece Hall, per @jjones9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

The Jets are 9.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs in Week 9, though they should have a more dynamic offense with Hall and Allen in the backfield. The latter has done a great job filling in over the last few weeks and is coming off 147 rushing yards in a loss to Las Vegas in Week 8.

Now with Hall back, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said that there will be a "mix" between the two backs on Sunday.

"It's a great problem to have," Reich said. "You got two No. 1 backs. Breece is obviously the bell cow -- he's our guy -- but it'll be a mix. And as far as hot hand, not hot hand, I think that's always an in-game, feel thing."

Hall has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score in 2026, adding 10 catches for 102 yards as a receiver. He may end up getting more passing down work than Allen, but it's hard to deny that Allen (5.0 yards per carry this season) has been better running the football in 2026.

As of Sunday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook has several props for Hall available, though he may be a risky bet since his workload is up in the air. The former second-round pick is +190 to score a touchdown and has a rushing yards line of 37.5 a receiving yards line of 15.5 and a rush attempts line of 10.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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