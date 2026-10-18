Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) has not played since Week 3, and he's been ruled out once again on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Jets once again have ruled out RB Breece Hall (quad) and WR Adonai Mitchell (finger), this time for Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

The Jets (2-3) are 1-1 in the two games that Hall has missed, beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 to keep themselves in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC. While this is a bit of a rebuilding year for New York, it has been pretty competent on offense with Geno Smith under center.

Hall has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score in 2026, adding 10 catches for 102 yards as a receiver. He's a dual-threat back that is one of the leading pieces for this Jets offense, so replacing him won't be easy in this rivalry matchup.

The Jets have turned to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to handle the majority of the workload at running back in Hall's absence.

Allen has stepped up in a big way in his place, playing 93.8 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and 85.7 percent in Week 5. He's carried the ball 57 times for 236 yards and two scores this season, and he could be in for another major workload against this New England defense.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the Jets running game on Sunday.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing Allen with Hall sidelined once again:

Braelon Allen 70+ Rushing Yards (-104)

The Patriots were one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season, leading to Kenneth Walker putting on a Super Bowl performance that earned him MVP. Those run defense woes have continued into 2026, as they rank 30th in opponent rush EPA. That should lead to Braelon Allen having a great game on the ground. He's coming off a performance where he racked up 116 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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