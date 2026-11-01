Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Jets in NFL Week 8)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has not played since Week 3 of the 2026 season due to a quad injury, yet he's listed as questionable for the second week in a row.

Hall missed Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins despite getting the questionable tag, and he was limited in practice in the lead up to Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Breece Hall (quad) will be questionable for Week 8, via @BrianCoz. https://t.co/Cnpnprm1vv — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

The Jets would love to get the star running back in the lineup, as he's one of their best playmakers.

Hall has 51 carries for 163 yards and a score in 2026, adding 10 catches for 102 yards as a receiver. , Even though Hall usually handles a boatload of touches for the Jets, the team has done a solid job in the running game without him.

Braelon Allen has stepped up in a big way in his place, playing 78.0 percent of the snaps or more in each game since Hall went down. He's carried the ball 91 times for 418 yards and two scores this season, while catching 15 passes for 75 yards.

He and Isaiah Davis would lead the backfield in Week 8 if Hall is unable to go.

The betting market remains up in the air on Hall's status for Sunday's game with Las Vegas. The star running back is favored to find the end zone (-120) if he plays, but oddsmakers have yet to release any rushing or receiving props for the former second-round pick.

Hall was questionable in Week 7 as well, and he eventually was ruled out. There's a chance that the Jets keep the star back out again, especially if they're looking to trade him before the deadline on Nov. 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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