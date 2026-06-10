Brewers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Milwaukee Brewers and A’s have played some crazy games to open their series this week, combining for 29 runs on Monday and 12 runs on Tuesday, splitting those matchups.

Now, oddsmakers set the series finale on Wednesday night as a pick’em with Brandon Sproat (6.17 ERA) on the mound against A’s youngster Jack Perkins (6.19 ERA).

The total for this game is all the way up at 14.5 runs, but I’m eyeing a side for this interleague battle.

The Brewers have a 4.5-game lead in the NL Central while the A’s (three games under .500) have fallen to third in the AL West.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on June 10.

Brewers vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+129)

A’s +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Brewers: -110

A’s: -110

Total

14.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Brewers vs. A’s Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.17 ERA)

A’s: Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.19 ERA)

Brewers vs. A’s How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 9:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Brewers.TV

Brewers record: 41-24

A’s record: 32-35

Brewers vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+235)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column why I like Kurtz to go deep for the 16th time this season:

A’s star first baseman Nick Kurtz has shaken off a slow start – in the power department – to the 2026 season, and he’s now on fire heading into Wednesday’s clash with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kurtz has four home runs over the last week and he’s hitting .295 with seven home runs in the last two weeks. He’s up to 15 homers in the 2026 season while hitting .283 (.292 against right-handed pitching) with a .969 OPS.

The 23-year-old has a solid matchup against Milwaukee righty Brandon Sproat, who has given up 11 home runs in 12 appearances this season, posting a 6.17 ERA. Sproat ranks in the 10th percentile in expected ERA, the 22nd percentile in barrel percentage and the 20th percentile in hard-hit percentage in 2026.

Kurtz has crushed right-handed pitching all season, and he’s worth a look – even at this price – to continue his power surge on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. A’s Prediction and Pick

Sproat has not pitched well in the 2026 season, ranking in the 10th percentile in expected ERA, yet the Brewers have still found a way to win six of his 12 starts.

Perkins only has one start in the 2026 season, allowing five runs in four frames against the Houston Astros, but his FIP (2.88) suggests that he’s been better than ERA shows. The righty has mainly worked out of the bullpen, ranking in the 74th percentile in expected ERA.

While Perkins may have a slight advantage over Sproat in the early innings, the A’s bullpen (4.56 ERA) has been really shaky in 2026. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has the seventh-best bullpen ERA in the league (3.36) which has helped it pull away from the pack in a crowded NL Central.

Milwaukee also outranks the A’s in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, so I don’t mind taking a shot on the Brewers to win this game in a pick’em scenario. Milwaukee is nine games over .500 on the road while the A’s are six games under .500 at home in 2026.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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