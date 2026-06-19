Brewers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game set starting on Friday night.

The Brewers won three in a row before a 4-2 loss on Thursday, while the Braves have lost three in a row and six of their last seven.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Braves on Friday, June 19.

Brewers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+102)

Braves +1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Brewers -168

Braves +139

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Brewers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (8-2, 1.34 ERA)

Braves: Martin Perez (5-3, 2.90 ERA)

Jacob Misiorowski is coming off an absolute gem, racking up 15 strikeouts with just one hit allowed in a 95-pitch complete-game shutout against the Phillies. That was his third straight start not allowing an earned run, and he’s now allowed just one earned run in 54.1 innings across his last eight starts.

Martin Perez has been pretty good himself, but nowhere near that level. He’s regularly gone at least five innings with a few earned runs allowed this season for the Braves.

Brewers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, BravesVsn

Brewers record: 45-27

Braves record: 46-27

Brewers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-143)

This feels like a crazy price for an UNDER 1.5 earned runs, especially against one of the best teams in the league, but Misiorowski has been that good over the last several weeks.

It also helps that the Braves are in a bit of a funk, scoring 22 runs in their last seven games.

Brewers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

Jacob Misiorowski is coming off one of the best pitching performances in recent memory as the Brewers head into Atlanta for a three-game set.

Milwaukee has won four of its last six games, starting with that gem, while the Braves have lost six of their last seven, including both games of a shortened series against the Giants.

The Brewers are 15-6 vs. left-handed starters such as Martin Perez this season, and they should be able to stay hot against a struggling Braves squad.

Pick: Brewers -168

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.