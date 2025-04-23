Brewers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Two of the best pitchers in the National League face off on Wednesday night in San Francisco, as the Milwaukee Brewers and Freddy Peralta take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants.
This should be a fun matchup, as both starters are making early cases to be All-Stars in the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers have set the Giants as favorites in this game, as they enter with a 15-9 record, but the Brewers have a positive run differential and are two games over .500 (good for second in the NL Central) through 24 games.
With both of these pitchers aiming to throw yet another gem, how should we bet on this contest?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL showdown.
Brewers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-192)
- Giants -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +120
- Giants: -142
Total
- 7 (Over +102/Under -122)
Brewers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-1. 2.40 ERA)
Brewers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA+, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 13-11
- Giants record: 15-9
Brewers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta may be undervalued in the prop market in this game, something I shared in today’s best MLB props at SI Betting:
Peralta has been lights out in the 2025 season, posting a 1.91 ERA while striking out 33 batters across 28.1 innings of work.
In his five starts, Peralta has at least six strikeouts in four of them, although he did have just five K’s in his last outing.
Luckily for the Brewers right, he has a great matchup on Wednesday night against a San Francisco Giants team that averages nine strikeouts per game in 2025.
Peralta is terrific at generating swings and misses, ranking in the 79th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 92nd percentile in whiff percentage this season.
Brewers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I’m buying both of these starters in the early going on Wednesday, so why not take a NRFI bet? I shared why I love this play in today’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – for SI:
Two aces face off in San Francisco on Wednesday night, as Freddy Peralta (1.91 ERA) gets the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb (2.40 ERA, 1.63 FIP).
Both of these starters have been lights out this season, allowing three or fewer runs in every start. In fact, Peralta hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing in 2025.
I’m backing them to get through the first inning without a run allowed, something both teams have done at a solid clip this season. The Brewers are 14-10 when it comes to hitting the “No Run First Inning” while the Giants are 13-11.
Now, Webb has given up two first-inning runs this season and Peralta has given up one, but they are both limiting hitters to a .211 batting average in the opening frame. I think they can shut down these offenses early on Wednesday.
Pick: Brewers-Giants NRFI (-160 at DraftKings)
