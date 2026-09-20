Brewers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 20

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from completing a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, and they’ll have their ace on the mound to make it happen.

Jacob Misiorowski is looking to improve on a clear-cut NL CY Young season, and he and the Brewers are heavily favored at home in this series finale.

Baltimore remains four games back of the final wild card spot in the American League, and it has slipped to fifth in the AL East with back-to-back losses to the Brewers.

Brandon Young (3.65 ERA) is on the mound for the O’s, and he’s led them to a 19-7 record in his 26 appearances this season. Still, Baltimore is a +168 underdog against Misiorowski, who has been arguably the best pitcher in the league in 2026.

The NL Cy Young favorite has a 1.89 ERA this season, and he’s looking to close the regular season strong as the Brewers chase down the top record in MLB.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Sunday Night Baseball matchup on Sept. 20.

Brewers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (-115)

Orioles +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Brewers: -205

Orioles: +168

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under-105)

Brewers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (15-5, 1.89 ERA)

Baltimore: Brandon Young (9-4 3.65 ERA)

Brewers vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Brewers record: 97-58

Orioles record: 75-80

Brewers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski 8+ Strikeouts (-174)

This season, Misiorowski ranks in the 99th percentile in whiff percentage and the 100th percentile in strikeout percentage, punching out 243 batters in 166.1 innings of work.

The right-hander should be in the mix to pick up eight or more K’s against a Baltimore team that averages 9.39 K’s per game – the third-most in MLB.

Misiorowski has at least eight K’s in 19 of his 28 starts, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop. Against such a strikeout-prone Baltimore team, I love this prop for the Brewers ace on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Brewers have won both games in this series by one run, but I still think they're in play to win this series finale and cover the run line.

Milwaukee is 20-8 with Misiorowski on the mound, and he’s by far the better starter in this matchup, even with the O’s record in Young’s starts.

Over his last eight outings (since Aug. 1), Young has a 4.46 ERA and 6.17 FIP, allowing 48 hits in 42.1 innings of work. His expected ERA sits in just the 33rd percentile, which is a far cry from Misiorowski’s 99th percentile ERA.

Even though the Brewers have locked up the NL Central, the No. 1 seed in the NL (and all of baseball) is super important for the playoffs. I expect them to cruise with Misiorowski on the bump, and they’ve won 16 of his starts by two or more runs in 2026.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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