Brewers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers as they look to avoid elimination in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night.

This matchup hasn’t disappointed so far, with the Brewers holding on to win by a wire in Game 1 before walking off Mason Miller and the Padres in Game 2.

The Padres are looking to stay alive at Petco Park, where they’ve gone 53-30 this season after sweeping the Cubs in the Wild Card Series.

Can San Diego force a Game 4?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Padres Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-201)

Padres -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Brewers +113

Padres -136

Total

7 (Over -109/Under -111)

Brewers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA)

Padres: Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86 ERA)

Dustin May allowed 23 runs in 36.2 innings (5.65) across 10 starts with the Brewers after being acquired at the trade deadline. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 7.1 innings across his last three starts of the season.

Nick Pivetta missed nearly five months this season but was solid in four September starts. He allowed three runs on 15 hits with 18 strikeouts and two walks in 18.2 innings across four starts after returning from injury.

Brewers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Brewers record: 103-59 (2-0)

Padres record: 91-71 (2-2)

Brewers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Pivetta OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Nick Pivetta isn’t going to pitch too deep into the game, but he should only need three or four innings to rack up four strikeouts.

He punched out four Cubs batters in 3.1 innings of work in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series and had seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings against the Dodgers in his final start of the regular season.

This season, Pivetta had at least four strikeouts in seven of eight starts. That included four games with at least five strikeouts, if you want to take OVER 4.5 (+137) as well.

Brewers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

It’s safe to say that Dustin May has been a disappointment since joining Milwaukee. He had a 4.38 ERA through 21 starts in St. Louis, and that rose by more than a run to 5.65 in 10 starts with the Brewers. He hasn’t even been able to pitch deep into games for the Brewers, lasting three innings or fewer in his last three starts.

On the other hand, Nick Pivetta has provided a boost to the Padres’ rotation since returning from injury. The Padres won all four of his regular-season starts in September and then won the clinching Game 2 against the Cubs.

San Diego went 53-30 at home this season, and I don’t think the Padres will have too many issues against May with their backs against the wall.

Pick: Padres -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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