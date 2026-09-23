Brewers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to look to improve their Wild Card position as they host the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game set.

The Phillies are now in a three-way tie with the Cubs and Padres in the Wild Card race, four games ahead of the Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is still looking to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs as it sits one game ahead of the Dodgers.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Phillies on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+138)

Phillies +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Brewers -126

Phillies +105

Total

7 (Over -112/Under -107)

Brewers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Logan Henderson (10-3, 2.51 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-10, 4.49 ERA)

Logan Henderson is looking to bounce back from allowing three runs on six hits in five innings in Pittsburgh last time out. He had allowed six runs (five earned) in 32 innings across his previous five starts.

Aaron Nola continued his resurgence in his last start, throwing seven shutout innings against the Mets. He’s now allowed just 14 runs in 60 innings (2.10 ERA) since July 28.

Brewers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSP

Brewers record: 98-59

Phillies record: 87-70

Brewers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Logan Henderson OVER 14.5 Outs (-184)

I don’t usually like betting on props with this much juice, but this seems like a slam-dunk pick tonight.

Logan Henderson has completed at least five innings in all but his first start this season back on April 4 when he was used as the opener in the second game of a double-header. The Brewers still have something to play for, so they shouldn’t have Henderson on too short of a leash, and the Phillies shouldn’t be able to chase him before the sixth inning.

Brewers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

This has the makings of a pitcher’s duel in Philadelphia tonight.

Henderson has been fantastic all year long, and Nola has turned back the clock in the second half of the season.

There may have been 10 runs in the opener last night, but four of those came in the eighth and ninth innings. We run the risk of that again, I suppose, but neither offense has been all that hot here late in the season.

I’ll take the UNDER on a chilly fall night in Philadelphia.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-107)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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