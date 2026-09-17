Brewers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Milwaukee Brewers have picked up back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Pirates this week, setting themselves up for a potential sweep on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers clinched the NL Central already this season, and they’re in play for the best record in MLB if they can finish the 2026 season strong. So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have Milwaukee set as a road favorite in this divisional battle.

Pittsburgh hasn’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but back-to-back losses have pushed it to eight games out of the final wild card spot in the National League. The Pirates took some steps forward this season, but their offense has fallen off down the stretch, leading to them falling out of the playoff mix.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh will go with a bullpen game led by Wilber Dotel (4.84 ERA). The Brewers are sending lefty Kyle Harrison (3.98 ERA) to the mound after he allowed four runs without getting an out in a relief appearance back on Sept. 12.

The Brewers are 14-9 in Harrison’s 23 starts this season.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 17.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+113)

Pirates +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Brewers: -144

Pirates: +119

Total

9 (Over -106/Under -114)

Brewers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Kyle Harrison (10-4, 3.98 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Wilber Dotel (1-5, 4.84 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/MLB.TV

Brewers record: 95-57

Pirates record: 75-77

Brewers vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

This season, Brewers star Jackson Chourio is hitting .288 with 50 extra-base hits and an .829 OPS in 117 games, making him an interesting prop target when it comes to his total bases on Thursday.

Chourio has 141 hits this season, and he’s been hot over the last four weeks, hitting. 321 with an .897 OPS in 24 games. Chourio has 11 extra-base hits and 34 hits overall during that stretch.

Pittsburgh is going with a bullpen game on Thursday, so the Brewers outfielder will see a bunch of different pitchers, but I think this is a pretty favorable price for him to either pick up an extra-base hit or get two singles.

Brewers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

These offenses are trending in different directions at this point in the season, and Milwaukee has already outscored the Pirates 10-5 in this series.

Over the last 30 days, the Pirates are dead last in MLB in runs scored, 21st in batting average and 26th in OPS. During that same stretch, Brewers are No. 1 in runs scored, No. 1 in batting average and No. 2 in OPS.

Milwaukee should be able to make some noise against Dotel and a Pittsburgh bullpen that has a 4.13 ERA in 2026. While that’s not a bad number, the Pirates went with a bullpen game on Monday with Lake Bachar getting the start and ended up allowing five runs.

Harrison has been pretty shaky since Aug. 1, posting a 7.00 ERA in seven outings, but he only has four games this season where he’s allowed more than three earned runs. I think he’ll be able to bounce back against this struggling Pirates attack, especially since Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread.

Milwaukee is 12 games over .500 on the road and has won seven of its last 10 games overall. I love this price for the Brewers to complete the sweep on Thursday.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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