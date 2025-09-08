Brewers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 8
The Texas Rangers are just 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the American League, but they open a tough series on Monday against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee is on a fast track to finish with the best record in MLB during the regular season, and it’s set as a road favorite at the best betting sites with Jose Quintana (3.72 ERA) on the mound on Monday night.
Texas is going with a bullpen game in this matchup – led by Jacob Latz – but this could end up being a pitcher’s duel since these are the top two teams in MLB in team ERA.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Brewers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+138)
- Rangers +1.5 (-168)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -123
- Rangers: +101
Total
- 8 (Over -116/Under -105)
Brewers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jose Quintana (11-5, 3.72 ERA)
- Texas: Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.15 ERA)
Brewers vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 8
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN and FDSWI
- Brewers record: 89-55
- Rangers record: 74-70
Brewers vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Quintana UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-105)
The Rangers are 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game in the 2025 season, and they should be able to avoid punchouts against Quintana, who has struck out just 83 batters in 121 innings of work in 2025.
The lefty ranks in just the sixth percentile in whiff percentage and the eighth percentile in strikeout percentage, so it’s not surprising that he’s struggled to generate punchouts. Over his last five starts, Quintana has fallen short of this number three times.
Brewers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER may be the play in this matchup:
The Brewers and Rangers are two of the best UNDER teams in MLB this season, and it’s because Texas is No. 1 in team ERA and Milwaukee is No. 2.
Here’s a look at their UNDER records in 2025:
- Brewers: 71-67-6
- Rangers: 79-63-2
Jose Quintana (3.72 ERA) is on the mound for the Brew Crew on Monday, and he should be able to keep this Texas offense (25th in batting average against left-handed pitching) in check.
Texas has struggled on offense all season long, ranking 20th in runs scored and 27th in OPS overall.
While Milwaukee has been much better on offense, it may struggle against this Texas team that is using Jacob Latz in a bullpen game on Monday. The Rangers have a 3.72 bullpen ERA in 2025.
Let’s ride the trend and bet the UNDER on Monday night.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
