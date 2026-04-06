Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The Boston Red Sox have struggled in a big way to begin the season, going 2-7 through their first nine games. Things won't get any easier for them tonight when they start a three-game interleague series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+138)

Red Sox +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline

Brewers -116

Red Sox -102

Total

OVER 8 (-112)

UNDER 8 (-108)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff, RHP (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Boston: Brayan Bello, RHP (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Brewers.TV

Brewers record: 7-2

Red Sox record: 2-7

Brewers vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet

Brandon Woodruff OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+116)

One of the areas that the Red Sox have struggled with this season has been striking out. The Red Sox have struck out on 27.8% of their at-bats this season, the fifth-highest rate in baseball. Now, they face Brandon Woodruff, who averaged a blistering 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings last season. Let's bet on him to reach at least seven strikeouts in Boston tonight.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Brewers as slight road favorites:

The Brewers' offense has been red-hot to start the season. They're third in the Majors in both OPS and wRC+, and now they get to face a Red Sox offense that has been slow to start the year, including ranking just 20th in wRC+, with a batting average of just .226.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox tonight, and I think we're going to see some regression from him this season. He had a solid 3.35 ERA last season, but a 4.19 FIP and a 1.236 WHIP show that he may not have pitched as well as his ERA indicated. His first start of the season supported that claim as he allowed eight hits, three walks, and five earned runs.

Meanwhile, Brandon Woodruff gets the start for tonight, coming off a year where he had a 3.20 ERA, and he allowed only two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched in his first start of 2026.

Pick: Brewers -116 via FanDuel

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