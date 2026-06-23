Brewers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The Brew Crew avoided a sweep in Atlanta on Sunday, then got an extra-innings victory last night in Cincinnati.

That loss ended a modest two-game win streak for the Reds, who lost two in a row prior to that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Reds on Tuesday, June 23.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+141)

Reds +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Brewers -109

Reds -110

Total

10.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Brewers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-4, 5.94 ERA)

Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-2, 6.12 ERA)

Brandon Sproat struggled last time out, allowing four runs on just two hits and two walks in 3.2 innings against Cleveland. That came after six innings of one-run ball against the A’s. This will be his first start against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo is looking to bounce back from his worst start in quite some time. He did manage to complete 4.2 innings, but he allowed 7 runs on 11 hits against the Mets.

Brewers vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, CINR

Brewers record: 47-29

Reds record: 37-40

Brewers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Lodolo OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-112)

I’m going to fade Nick Lodolo until he shows some consistency this season.

The southpaw has allowed 29 ER in 42.2 innings this season, including OVER 2.5 ER in six of eight starts.

The Brewers should look to make Lodolo work and get a few runs off him in the first handful of innings.

Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

It took until the 10th inning for the Brewers and Reds to finally see a run cross home plate in Milwaukee’s 2-1 win to open the series.

These teams are at opposite ends of the NL Central as the Brewers continue to find ways to win. Milwaukee is 47-29 overall and 22-14 on the road, while Cincinnati is 37-40 overall and 19-20 at home.

I don’t trust either starting pitcher in this one, and the Brewers are 15-8 vs. LHP like Nick Lodolo.

I have to take the much better team in a pick’em tonight in Cincinnati.

Pick: Brewers -109

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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