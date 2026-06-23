Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Tigers, Cubs-Mets, Brewers-Reds)

The MLB schedule is back in full swing with all 30 teams slated to play on Tuesday night.

I’m targeting a pair of totals and a road squad for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 23.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers UNDER 8 (-115)

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets OVER 8.5 (-104)

Milwaukee Brewers (-110) at Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers UNDER 8 (-115)

The Tigers got a 5-3 win to open the series on Monday, and I’m seeing a similarly low-scoring game tonight in Detroit.

Carlos Rodon hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his seven starts this season. I don’t think that’ll change tonight against the Tigers.

Casey Mize has also been solid this season, not allowing more than three runs in 9 of his 10 starts this season. He’s allowed just 5 ER in 21.1 IP across his last four outings.

Neither offense has scored more than five runs in their last handful of games. This should be another low-scoring game tonight.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets OVER 8.5 (-104)

The Cubs and Mets will try to start their series tonight after getting rained out on Monday night.

Edward Cabrera has not looked like himself since returning from the injured list. He’s allowed 15 ER in 13.1 IP, although he did throw six innings of three-run ball against the Mets back in April. Still, he’s quite a few starts removed from that.

Kodai Senga is on a similar path. He struggled before going on the injured list and allowed four runs in as many innings in his return. This is actually the same pitching matchup as we saw on April 17, and while Cabrera fared well, Senga allowed seven runs (six earned) in 3.1 innings in a Cubs blowout win.

I see another high-scoring game tonight in Queens, as long as the rain holds off.

Milwaukee Brewers (-110) at Cincinnati Reds

It took until the 10th inning for the Brewers and Reds to finally see a run cross home plate in Milwaukee’s 2-1 win to open the series.

These teams are at opposite ends of the NL Central as the Brewers continue to find ways to win. Milwaukee is 47-29 overall and 22-14 on the road, while Cincinnati is 37-40 overall and 19-20 at home.

I don’t trust either starting pitcher in this one, and the Brewers are 15-8 vs. LHP like Nick Lodolo.

I have to take the much better team in a pick’em tonight in Cincinnati.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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