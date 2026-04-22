Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

The Milwaukee Brewers opened their series with the Detroit Tigers with a 12-4 win on Tuesday night, but they find themselves as road underdogs on Wednesday.

Chad Patrick (0.95 ERA) has gotten off to a great start for the Brew Crew on the mound, and he’ll duel with All-Star Casey Mize (2.78 ERA) on Wednesday evening.

Mize tossed 6.2 innings of three-hit ball in an extra-innings loss to Boston in his last start, and Detroit is just 1-3 in his four outings despite his strong ERA.

The Tigers have won seven of their last 10 games to get back to .500 this season while Milwaukee (13-9, +27 run differential) is shockingly in fourth in a loaded NL Central.

Who has the edge in Wednesday’s Game 2?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague matchup.

Brewers vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-194)

Tigers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Brewers: +113

Tigers: -136

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Brewers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Chad Patrick (1-0, 0.95 ERA)

Detroit: Casey Mize (1-1, 2.78 ERA)

Brewers vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Tigers.TV

Brewers record: 13-9

Tigers record: 12-12

Brewers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Chad Patrick UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-146)

Bettors are getting a gift with this strikeouts line for Patrick on Wednesday night.

The Brewers righty has pitched well in 2026, but he’s recorded just nine strikeouts in 19.0 innings, finishing with four, three, zero and two punchouts. So, he hasn't cleared this line yet, and now he’s taking on a Detroit team that is averaging just 8.17 K’s per game (12th in MLB).

Patrick ranks in the 76th percentile in expected ERA, but he’s in the fifth percentile in strikeout percentage and the 40th percentile in whiff percentage. I doubt he clears this line against Detroit, especially since he only has one outing where he’s pitched more than five innings in 2026.

Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared a pick for this game in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column :

The Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers combined for 16 runs in their series opener on Tuesday night, but I’m expecting a much lower-scoring game on Wednesday with Casey Mize on the mound against Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick.

An All-Star last season, Mize is off to a hot start for Detroit in the 2026 campaign, posting a 2.78 ERA in four starts. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in three of those outings, and the Tigers’ right-hander ranks in the 61st percentile in expected ERA.

Meanwhile, Patrick has allowed just two earned runs in four outings (19.0 innings) in the 2026 season, ranking in the 76th percentile in expected ERA. He’s allowed just one run this month, and the Brewers righty has made it into the fifth inning in three of his four starts.

Since both of these starters are rolling at the moment, I’m going to take the UNDER in the first five innings on Wednesday. Milwaukee is a top-10 team in OPS and runs scored this season, but Mize has three starts where he’s gone at least 5.2 innings and allowed one or fewer runs.

Pick: First Five Innings UNDER 4.5 (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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