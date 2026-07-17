British Open Best Bets for Round 3 (How to Bet on Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm)

Friday's action at the British Open was one of the most drama-filled days we've had at a major championship since Scottie Scheffler was arrested at the 2024 PGA Championship. Not only was there great golf, including two record-tying rounds, but Bryson DeChambeau was handed a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie.

All of that is going to set up a can't-miss third round on Saturday. Let's take a look at my favorite bets for the day.

British Open Round 3 Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jon Rahm -114 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Bryson DeChambeau UNDER 68.5 (+108)

Rory McIlroy UNDER 67.5 (+110)

Jon Rahm -114 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Being a bettor is all about admitting your mistakes, so I'll put my hand up and admit I was wrong about Jon Rahm missing the cut. He has been fantastic through the first two rounds, including leading the entire field in strokes-gained ballstriking. He has lost strokes on the greens, but I'm going to bank on him getting some more luck with his putter on the weekend.

I'm going to back Rahm to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the third round. Fleetwood is in the mix, but this is where he falls apart. He ranks 113th on the PGA Tour in Round 3 scoring average this season at 70.50. He also ranks 51st in the field this week in third-round total strokes gained over the past 12 months.

Bryson DeChambeau UNDER 68.5 (+108)

How is Bryson DeChambeau going to respond to the two-shot penalty? Either he's going to fold, or he's going to come out firing. I'm going to go with the latter. I love how he's played this golf course through the first two rounds, and he might find the flow state on Saturday in defiance of the penalty. Whether this bet wins or not, it's going to be a fascinating one to follow.

Rory McIlroy UNDER 67.5 (+110)

The wind is expected to be down earlier in the day, which could lead to Rory McIlroy going low. He's third in the field in strokes-gained ballstriking, but his short game has let him down. He now has a chance to attack this golf course, sitting seven strokes back from the lead in favorable conditions. I love that we can bet on him posting another 67 at +110 odds.

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