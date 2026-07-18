British Open Live Bet Before Round 4: Who Will Win the British Open?

The first three rounds of the 2026 British Open are in the books. Sam Burns will enter Sunday's final round with a two-stroke lead at 10-under-par. Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim are sitting in second place at -8. Ryan Gerard and Lucas Herbert are tied for fourth place at -7. Then three golfers will tee off in a tie for sixth at -6, including Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jackson Suber.

Sam Burns will enter the final day of action as the +125 live favorite at FanDuel to win his first career major, an implied probability of 44.44%. He may be the favorite, but is he the best bet to place for those of us who want to get in on the action on Sunday? I don't think so. There's a different name I'm going to put a few dollars on: Ludvig Aberg at 16-1.

British Open Live Prediction

Ludvig Aberg has been flying under the radar in this tournament, but he'll enter the final round just four strokes off the lead, and two strokes off second-place. For someone to catch and surpass Burns, they're going to need some high-octane firepower, and that's exactly what Aberg has.

He has had a strong tournament so far, gaining strokes in all four major areas, including gaining +2.52 strokes on the field from tee to green on Saturday, which was one of the highest marks amongst all golfers.

There's also no golfer ahead of Aberg that has any significant experience in a big spot on Sunday at a major tournament. Burns has faltered in this spot in the past, Si Woo Kim has rarely had success at majors, and Fox, Kim, and Herbert are going to be in over their heads.

Meanwhile, Aberg has a runner-up finish at the Masters under his belt, and he finished T4 at this year's PGA Championship. If he comes out firing, this week's tournament makes a lot of sense for it to result in Aberg's first career major victory.

Pick: Ludvig Aberg +1600 via FanDuel

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