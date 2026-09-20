Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chargers in NFL Week 2)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end returned to practice late in the week, but the former first-round pick is not expected to play in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers after undergoing a meniscus trim earlier this month.

Officially, the Raiders have listed Bowers as doubtful for this AFC West clash, though head coach Klint Kubiak is hopeful that the star tighted end will be able to suit up in Week 3. The Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints next weekend.

Kubiak: Brock Bowers (knee) doubtful for Week 2, via @agalaviz_TheBee.



Expected to play Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 18, 2026

It was originally reported that Bowers only hoped to miss a week or two after undergoing in the meniscus procedure, and it appears he's on track to hit that timeline. The Raiders certainly don't want to mess around with Bowers' status, as a PCL injury cost him several games in the 2025 campaign.

Bowers played in just 12 games in 2025, catching 64 of his 86 targets for 680 yards and seven scores. There's no doubt that Bowers is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, and he'd be a major boost to a Las Vegas attack that lacks a ton of proven pass catchers.

With Bowers expected to miss another week, I'm eyeing another Raiders player in the prop market aganst Los Angeles.

Best Raiders Prop Bet vs. Chargers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty OVER 3.5 Receptions (-154)

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty really came on as a pass catcher towards the end of his rookie season, and he picked up right where he left off in Week 1.

Jeanty caught all six of his targets for 45 yards and two scores in Las Vegas' win over the Miami Dolphins, and he also handled 23 carries for 102 yards. The Raiders made Jeanty the clear focal point of the offense with Bowers out.

I expect that to happen again on Sunday against a Chargers defense that was just 21st in EPA/Play last week and lost as a massive favorite against the Arizona Cardinals. Jeanty should be able to free himself up in the passing game, and Kirk Cousins looked his way an awful lot in Week 1.

This prop is heavily juiced to the OVER, but I think that's for good reason on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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