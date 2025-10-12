Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy for the fourth time in six games this season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Purdy (turf toe) has been ruled out for Week 6, paving the way for Mac Jons (questionable, oblique) to make his fourth start of the 2025 campaign.
Even with Purdy banged up, the 49ers are 4-1 this season and they've gone 3-0 in Jones' starts. The former first-round pick has filled in admirably for Purdy, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 905 yards, six scores and just one interception in 2025.
On the bright side for the 49ers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there is "a chance" that Purdy is able to return from his turf toe injury in Week 7.
Purdy initially suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he returned to action in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the starting quarterback aggravated the issue and has now been ruled out for back-to-back games.
With Jones expected to start, here's how bettors should wager on him in the prop market against Tampa Bay.
Best Mac Jones Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player props for this game, and he's betting on Jones to put together another impressive performance:
Mac Jones OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-1 on the season, but they've quietly struggled in the secondary. They head into this weekend's games ranking 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, with only the Dolphins ranking worse. They also give up 6.8 yards per throw, one of the worst marks in the NFL. It's also worth noting that Mac Jones has thrown for 279+ passing yards in all three of his starts so far this season.
