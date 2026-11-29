The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without MVP candidate Brock Purdy in a crucial NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Purdy (ankle) did not practice this week and has officially been ruled out, causing a major shift in the odds for this game in the process.

The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites at home in this matchup with Seattle, and San Francisco even climbed to a three-point favorite after dominating Minnesota on Sunday night in Week 11.

However, Purdy's injury has changed the favorite in this game, as oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 49ers as 1.5-point underdogs at home. That's a 4.5-point swing from where the line was on Friday morning before the MVP candidate was ruled out.

The Seahawks are getting quarterback Sam Darnold back in this matchup while the 49ers will start backup Mac Jones for the first time this season. Jones started eight games in the 2025 season with Purdy dealing with a turf toe injury, and he put up some solid numbers.

San Francisco was 5-3 in Jones' eight starts, and he finished the year completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 scores and six picks. The former first-round pick is more than capable of leading San Francisco -- especially at home -- to success on offense.

So, the downgrade for the 49ers isn't as big as some other teams would have if their starter was ruled out.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that the team is "optimistic" that Purdy will be able to return in Week 13. That would be helpful since San Francisco has a slight lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC even though it has won nine of 10 games in 2026.

Shanahan: 49ers "optimistic" Brock Purdy (ankle) returns in Week 13. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

Purdy's MVP odds also took a hit after he was ruled out. He dropped from +190 to +275 after getting ruled out, but the No. 3 MVP candidate -- Josh Allen -- remains at +950. So, Purdy -- who is behind Joe Burrow in this market -- is more than capable of still winning MVP.

This season, the former seventh-round pick has completed 71.0 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 scores and just five picks. He's averaging an impressive 9.0 yards per attempt. Hopefully, he'll return sooner rather than later for this 49ers team that is a true Super Bowl contender in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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