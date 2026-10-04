Broncos vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4

The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers will face each other in a battle between two teams with high hopes for this season.

The Broncos have gotten off to a 2-1 start to their season, fresh off an upset win against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers also beat the Rams this year and have since cruised past the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're focusing on prop bets. Let's dive into a few of my favorites.

Broncos vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey 70+ Rushing Yards (+105)

Bo Nix UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+650)

Christian McCaffrey 70+ Rushing Yards (+105)

The 49ers' No. 2 running back, Kaelon Black, played over 40% of offensive snaps in their Week 1 game against the Rams, leading me to believe we'd see more of a split backfield in San Francisco this season, but the team has since gone back to getting the ball in Christian McCaffrey's hands as much as possible. He's averaging 4.7 yards per carry and is coming off a 75-yard performance on the ground against the Cardinals. Now, he gets to face a Broncos team that has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 30th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.1 yards per rush.

That could lead to be a big game from McCaffrey.

Bo Nix UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Bo Nix continues to find ways to win games, but there are still plenty of concerning underlying metrics that have convinced me to fade him against a 49ers defense that has been a top-10 unit through the first three weeks this season.

Nix ranks 23rd amongst quarterbacks this season in completion percentage over expected at -2.6%. He's also 22nd in adjusted EPA per play and has reached 187+ yards through the air just once in his first three games this season. Let's take the UNDER on his passing yards total, with it set at 225.5.

Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+650)

One of my favorite touchdown bets to place in any 49ers game is on Kyle Juszczyk, the team's fullback, to find the end zone. He doesn't get many touches, but head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to draw up ways to get him the ball, especially when the team is in the opponent's red zone. "Juice" has already scored once this season, doing so in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Let's bet on him to do it again at +650.

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