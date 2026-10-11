Broncos vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Interceptions Incoming)

The Los Angeles Chargers are still searching for their first win as they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Not only have the Chargers not won a game, but they have also failed to cover as +7.5 and +6.5 underdogs in their last two contests. To be fair, they lost by eight and seven, respectively, so they got hooked twice.

It’s been more up and down for the Broncos, who won two in a row before falling 24-14 in San Francisco last week.

These teams split their two meetings last season with the home team winning each game.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Broncos vs. Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Chargers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Herbert OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-129)

Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-132)

Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Justin Herbert OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-129)

Justin Herbert has thrown for just four touchdowns with six interceptions through four games. The Chargers quarterback has been picked off at least once in each contest, including twice last week in Seattle.

Herbert threw an interception in his lone game against the Broncos last season, and Denver has an interception in three of four games so far this year.

Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-132)

Bo Nix has been a bit better than Herbert, throwing for five touchdowns with just three interceptions, but those turnovers were spread out with one in each of the first three weeks of the season.

The Chargers' defense has been solid in terms of creating turnovers, with four interceptions in the last three weeks. That includes two against Josh Allen two weeks ago.

Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Omarion Hampton has been one of the few bright spots for the Chargers so far this season. The running back has scored three of the team’s seven offensive touchdowns, finding the end zone in Weeks 1, 2, and 4.

Hampton scored in his lone game against Denver last year, and might be the only way the Chargers find the end zone again in this contest.

The Broncos did just allow a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey last week as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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