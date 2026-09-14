Broncos vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with two potential playoff teams out of the AFC West facing off, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City is coming off a disappointing 2025 season that was compounded by a Patrick Mahomes torn ACL. Mahomes is back and ready to play in Week 1, but it’s unclear if he’ll look like his MVP self against a Denver defense that was No. 1 in the NFL in success rate and No. 7 in EPA/Play in 2025.

The Broncos came up short in the AFC title game last season, but Bo Nix (ankle) missed that game after leading the Broncos past Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

So, with both quarterbacks coming off major injuries, how should we bet on this game in the touchdown scorer market?

There are several stars to consider, including reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs in the offseason.

I’ve narrowed things down to three players for Monday night’s matchup, including a pick for one of Denver’s top offseason additions.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-130)

Kenneth Walker III should walk into a major role for a Chiefs offense that is desperate for a star running back. After a year where he had a ton of goal-line chances vultured by Zach Charbonnet, Walker has a chance to be one of the best all-around backs in the league in 2026.

Denver was elite against the run last season, ranking second in the NFL in yards per carry allowed while giving up just 11 rushing scores. But, it did allow the third-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs.

I think Walker will be involved all around this Kansas City offense, and we just saw him win Super Bowl MVP with an expanded workload in last season’s playoffs.

Even at this price, he’s worth a look in his Chiefs debut.

Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+240)

Are oddsmakers sleeping on Courtland Sutton heading into Week 1?

He’s all the way down at +240 to find the end zone against Kansas City, even though he had a 1,000-yard season with seven scores in 2025. Sutton also caught a touchdown in the playoffs for Denver and remains the top red-zone threat for this offense.

Kansas City revamped its secondary in the offseason, trading away Trent McDuffie and letting Jaylen Watson walk in free agency. So, it may not repeat the top-12 finish in EPA/Pass that it had in 2025.

Sutton didn’t have a multi-score game in 2025, but he scored in seven separate games and had a four-catching showing against the Chiefs. He’s worth a look since this Denver offense throws the ball so much (Nix attempted 36 passes per game in 2025).

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+210)

If Sutton doesn’t find the end zone on Monday, I’m willing to take a shot on Jaylen Waddle to get there.

The Denver newcomer should be a key part of this offense from day one, and he’s coming off a six-score season despite some terrible quarterback play in Miami.

Waddle was a surefire 1,000-yard receiver earlier in his career, and he should get a ton of looks in a Denver offense that is one of the most pass-happy attacks in the NFL. Since both Waddle and Sutton at +210 or higher, I don’t mind betting on both in this matchup.

The rest of the Broncos’ receiving corps is solid, but Sutton and Waddle should handle the majority of the snaps to start the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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