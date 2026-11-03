Broncos vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are in first place in the AFC West after a thrilling comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, and they’re looking to keep their winning ways going on Sunday in a matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Bryce Young and the Panthers fell under .500 in Week 8, losing to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The team is extremely banged up on both sides of the ball, so a long layoff before Week 9 could be beneficial for Dave Canales’ club.

Still, oddsmakers have set the Broncos as favorites on the road as they look to contend for the top spot in the AFC. Denver was the No. 1 seed in the conference last season, and it battled a tough schedule to open 2026 to still come out 6-2 with the best record in the division.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have a half-game lead in the NFC South and need to get back on track if they’re going to make the playoffs for the second season in a row. Carolina is is a top-15 offense in EPA/Play this season, but it has a tough battle against a Denver team that is No. 11 in EPA/Play, No. 10 in success rate and No. 10 in yards per play allowed on defense despite facing Patrick Mahomes (twice), Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence already this season.

Can Denver improve to 5-0 against the spread as a favorite in Week 9?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this 1 p.m. EST matchup on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -3 (-102)

Panthers +3 (-118)

Moneyline

Broncos: -148

Panthers: +124

Total

43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Broncos vs. Panthers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Broncos record: 6-2

Panthers record: 3-4

Broncos vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The Broncos are 6-2 against the spread this season.

The Panthers are 3-4 against the spread this season.

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread at home in 2026.

The Panthers are 1-2 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The Broncos are 4-0 against the spread when favored this season.

Denver is 2-2 against the spread on the road in 2026.

The UNDER is 4-3 in Carolina’s seven games.

The UNDER is 5-3 in the Broncos’ eight games.

Broncos vs. Panthers Injury Reports

Broncos Injury Report

Brandon Jones – questionable

RJ Harvey – IR

Kris Abrams-Draine – questionable

Talanoa Hufanga – questionable

Jonah Elliss – IR

Tyler Badie – IR

Pat Bryant – IR

Panthers Injury Report

Corey Bullock – questionable

Will Lee III – questionable

Damien Lewis – questionable

Jaelan Phillips – questionable

Taylor Moton – IR

Jaycee Horn – IR

Jonathon Brooks – IR

Ikem Ekwonu – PUP

Broncos vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch

Jonah Coleman, Running Back, Denver Broncos

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman appears to have grabbed the lead role for Denve with RJ Harvey (knee) on injured reserve.

Coleman played over 66 percent of the snaps for the Broncos in their win over Kansas City, carrying the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a score while reeling in four of his five targets for 63 yards. He had a huge play late in the fourth quarter that set up his go-ahead rushing touchdown.

J.K. Dobbins will factor into the mix for Denver, but Coleman – a fourth-round pick – has been really explosive in his games this season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The Panthers have struggled against the run in 2026, ranking 28th in yards per carry allowed and 26th in EPA/Rush. While they shut down a bad Green Bay running game in Week 8, things will be a lot tougher against Coleman and the Broncos on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick

This is one of the easier games for Denver this season, and the injuries across the board for the Panthers are extremely concerning against a team that has a top-10 defense.

The Broncos may not have crazy EPA/Play numbers, but they’ve taken on multiple offenses in the top-10 in EPA/Play this season and are 6-2 and in the driver’s seat to win the AFC West. Not only are the Broncos 4-0 against the spread as favorites, but they’ve covered in six of eight games – the best mark in the NFL.

Young and the Panthers are capable of scoring, but this Carolina defense is just 20th in EPA/Play, 19th in success rate and 17th in yards per play allowed.

The Achilles heel for the Broncos has been their offense, but Bo Nix has looked a lot better over the last two weeks in wins over Arizona and Kansas City. With the Denver running game also coming along, it’s hard to make a case for the Panthers – even at home – after back-to-back shaky showings against Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

I’ll simply take the Broncos to win this game outright and get to 7-2 this season.

Pick: Broncos Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .