The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tumultuous week, and they headline the NFL's action on Black Friday, as they'll host the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix.

Pittsburgh cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the week after he aired a ton out about Mike McCarthy's tenure in Pittsburgh, including the coach sleeping in/missing key meetings this season. Rodgers' comments have sent a shockwave through the Pittsburgh organization, which now has to start veteran Mason Rudolph in Week 12.

That has shifted the odds for the Steelers against Denver in a big way. The Broncos opened up as 2.5-point favorites on the road in this game, yet the line quickly shifted after Rodgers' benching and eventual release.

Pittsburgh has now settled as a 4.5-point underdog, and the Broncos are -118 at DraftKings to cover the 4.5 points in this matchup. So, there's a chance this game gets to Denver -5 by the time it kicks off on Friday afternoon.

The Steelers are still in the playoff mix, sitting at 6-4, but a loss on Friday would set up a very tough matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football that could have a huge impact on the AFC standings.

The movement for the Steelers shows that the betting market views Rudolph as a downgrade from Rodgers, but the future Hall of Famer wasn't playing lights out this season.

Among quarterbacks with 100 plays this season, Rodgers was 32nd in EPA/Play, 29th in success rate and 28th in average depth of target. So, it's possible that Pittsburgh will be able to sustann a similar level of success with Rudolph at quarterback.

Still, the Steelers are +202 to win Friday's contest.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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