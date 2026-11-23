This week's NFL slate is a massive one with all 32 teams in action and games taking place on five of six days starting on Wednesday.

The Friday night game is a fascinating AFC showdown between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos continue to find ways to win games and are now 8-2 on the season, sitting in first place in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have fallen to 6-4 after a tough loss against a bad Philadelphia Eagles team.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's game.

Broncos vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -3 (-104)

Steelers +3 (-115)

Moneyline

Broncos -156

Steelers +132

Total

OVER 38.5 (-104)

UNDER 38.5 (-115)

Broncos vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Broncos are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Broncos are 8-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-0 in the Broncos' last four games

Steelers are 6-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 3-1 in the Steelers' last four games

Broncos vs. Steelers How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 27

Time: 3 pm ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Broncos record: 8-2

Steelers record: 6-4

Broncos vs. Steelers Injury Reports

Broncos Injury Report

Brandon Jones, S - Questionable

Caleb Lohner, TE - IR-R

Eyioma Uwazurike, DE - IR

RJ Harvey, RB - IR

Tyler Badie, RB - IR

Steelers Injury Report

Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable

Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable

Michael Pittman Jr., WR - IR-R

Gennings Dunker, G - IR-R

Mason McCormick, G - IR

Broncos vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch

Jaylen Warren, RB - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been the driving force of the Steelers' offense this season. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has added 321 receiving yards this season. For some reason, the Steelers refuse to let him cook, giving him single-digit carries in the past two games, both of which resulted in losses. If Pittsburgh were smart, they would lean on him in this game when they face a Broncos defense that has struggled to stop the run at times this season.

Broncos vs. Steelers Prediction and Best Bet

It might be time to sell some Broncos stock and take the points with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has been far better on their home field this season, sporting a net yards per play of +0.9 at Acrisure Stadium and a -1 net yards per play when on the road.

The Broncos' offense is going to come back to haunt them at points this season. They rank 24th in success rate, and Bo Nix is now 23rd in the league in completion percentage over expected.

Their defense may also have some red flags. We all assumed that they were going to be elite again this season, and we chalked up their early-season issues to a tough schedule, but allowing a Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders team to put up a fight against them on Sunday was baffling. Denver has specifically struggled to stop the run, ranking 26th in opponent EPA per rush. That's especially noteworthy considering the Steelers rank first in rush EPA and sixth in rush success rate.

Give me the field goal with the Steelers.

Pick: Steelers +3 (-115) via DraftKings

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