Browns vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will both be looking for their first wins of the season when they face off on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The Browns never had a chance in Week 1, falling behind 14-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime en route to a 34-10 loss in Jacksonville.

It was a closer game for the Bucs in Cincinnati, as Tampa Bay made it a 27-20 game late in the third quarter and 33-27 late in the fourth after trailing 21-3 in the latter stages of the first half.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 2.

Browns vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +8.5 (-110)

Buccaneers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: +295

Buccaneers: -375

Total

40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Browns vs. Buccaneers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Browns record: 0-1

Buccaneers record: 0-1

Browns vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

The Browns are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Buccaneers are 0-10 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Browns' last 10 games.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Buccaneers' last 10 games.

Browns vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports

Browns Injury Report

Teven Jenkins – questionable

Parker Brailsford – questionable

Dhylan Sampson – questionable

Buccaneers Injury Report

Justin Skule – questionable

Sean Tucker – questionable

Jalen McMillan – questionable

Jacob Parrish – questionable

Browns vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch

Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield completed 23 of 28 passes (82.1%) for 216 yards against the Bengals, but he didn’t throw for a touchdown after racking up 26 touchdown passes last year.

Mayfield also ran five times for 30 yards and a score, but did lose a fumble as well.

Mayfield has a great chance to get things going in the right direction in the Bucs’ home opener against the Browns.

Browns vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick

Tampa Bay is a pretty big favorite in Week 2, which is a scary thought given the Bucs’ trends as of late. Thanks to last season’s collapse and a Week 1 loss, Tampa Bay hasn’t been able to cover the spread in its last 10 games.

That’ll keep me away from taking the Bucs for now, as I’ll instead look to the OVER in this one.

Both teams allowed over 30 points in Week 1, and while the Browns may not put up too many points on the board, this total feels too low given Tampa Bay’s offensive firepower.

Pick: OVER 40.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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