Browns vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Money On Meyers)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make a statement in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars are one of the biggest favorites on the board at -8.5 despite the total only being 39.5.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Browns vs. Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-110)

Jakobi Meyers OVER 3.5 Receptions (-103)

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+240)

Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-110)

Trevor Lawrence broke out last season to help lead the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and playoff berth. He threw for a career-high 29 touchdowns in 17 games, giving him 98 career touchdown passes in 77 contests.

Lawrence is now two touchdown passes away from the century mark in his career, and what better way to reach that than with a Week 1 win at home? It should be more than doable, even against the Browns’ defense.

Jakobi Meyers OVER 3.5 Receptions (-103)

Jakobi Meyers enters his first full year in Jacksonville after joining the Jaguars midway through last season.

He had 42 catches on 61 targets in nine games, pulling in at least four receptions in eight of those nine contests. The lone UNDER was a three-catch performance (on three targets) in his team debut.

I expect Meyers to continue to be a big part of the Jaguars offense to start the season.

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+240)

I like Lawrence to throw for multiple scores, and I like Meyers to haul in a handful of catches.

Meyers only scored three touchdowns last season, but they all came with the Jaguars in a three-week span.

I’ll take a crack at Meyers to score in Week 1 at this +240 price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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