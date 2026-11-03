Browns vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns had won two games in a row prior to a 27-6 loss in Pittsburgh last week. They are still 5-3 on the season, but all three of those losses have come on the road.

Meanwhile, the Saints suffered a loss of their own to the Steelers in Paris two weeks ago before their bye last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.

Browns vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +2.5 (-108)

Saints -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Browns: +120

Saints: -142

Total

43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Browns vs. Saints How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Browns record: 5-3

Saints record: 2-5

Browns vs. Saints Betting Trends

The Browns are 5-3 against the spread this season.

The Saints are 3-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-4 in the Browns' games this season.

The OVER is 4-3 in the Saints' games this season.

Browns vs. Saints Injury Reports

Browns Injury Report

Kalia Davis – IR

Teven Jenkins – IR

Raheim Sanders – IR

Saints Injury Report

Travis Etienne Jr. – IR

Jordyn Tyson – IR

Cesar Ruiz – questionable

Nathan Shepherd – questionable

Justin Reid – questionable

CJ Donaldson – questionable

Browns vs. Saints Key Player to Watch

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave is the best offensive weapon that the Saints have. He ranks sixth in receptions (49) and fifth in receiving yards (636) through seven games this season.

However, most of that damage came earlier in the season. He had three 100-yard games in his first four, but has yet to reach more than 56 receiving yards in his last three games.

It won’t get any easier on Sunday against a Browns defense that allows just 196.6 passing yards per game.

Browns vs. Saints Prediction and Pick

I’m a sucker for a team coming off a bye week, even though I know that the rest advantage is already baked into the line. The Saints have yet to win a home game this season, but they had some extra time to get home from Paris and prepare for this matchup.

The Browns have been exposed a few times in recent weeks, first in a close win at Tennessee and then last week in Pittsburgh.

I’d consider taking the UNDER as well given these two offenses (and defenses), but I’ll back the Saints as slight home favorites after the bye week.

Pick: Saints -2.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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