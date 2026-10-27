Browns vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in a battle of two surprising 5-2 teams on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns bounced back from a Week 5 road loss to the Jets to win their last two games against the Ravens and Titans.

The Steelers have one-upped their AFC North rivals with three straight wins since a 2-2 start, including a 16-10 victory in New Orleans last week.

This will be the second meeting this season between the Browns and Steelers. Cleveland got a 27-24 home win on Oct. 1.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +3.5 (-108)

Steelers -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Browns: +150

Steelers: -180

Total

38.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Browns vs. Steelers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Browns record: 5-2

Steelers record: 5-2

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The Browns are 5-2 against the spread this season.

The Steelers are 5-2 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-3 in the Browns' games this season.

The OVER is 4-3 in the Steelers' games this season.

Browns vs. Steelers Injury Reports

Browns Injury Report

Mike Hall Jr. – questionable

Tytus Howard – questionable

Myles Harden – questionable

Steelers Injury Report

Ben Skowronek – Inactive last week

Terell Smith – Inactive last week

Eli Heidenreich – Inactive last week

Will Howard – Inactive last week

Drew Allar – Inactive last week

Brandin Echols – Inactive last week

Browns vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s been a give-and-take type of season for Aaron Rodgers. That was on full display in the Week 5 loss in Cleveland.

Rodgers threw for a season-high 299 yards, but that was on a season-worst 55% completion rate (22 of 40). He also threw three touchdowns and two interceptions – one led to the Browns’ first touchdown, and the other was a Hail Mary try that essentially ended the game.

The veteran will look for a better effort at home against the Browns.

Browns vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick

The Browns have one of the worst point differentials you’ll see for a 5-2 team. A lot of that has to do with their 34-10 loss in Week 1, but a -13 point differential is tied for the fourth-worst since 2000.

Cleveland has yet to pull away in any of its wins, with its largest margin of victory coming in a 23-19 win at Tampa Bay. Of course, the Browns are underdogs here, but it’s worth mentioning.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ last three wins came by 12, 7, and 6 points as -2.5 favorites in each contest. It’s a slightly larger spread here, but I think Pittsburgh can cover it at home.

Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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