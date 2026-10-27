Browns vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
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The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in a battle of two surprising 5-2 teams on Sunday afternoon.
The Browns bounced back from a Week 5 road loss to the Jets to win their last two games against the Ravens and Titans.
The Steelers have one-upped their AFC North rivals with three straight wins since a 2-2 start, including a 16-10 victory in New Orleans last week.
This will be the second meeting this season between the Browns and Steelers. Cleveland got a 27-24 home win on Oct. 1.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +3.5 (-108)
- Steelers -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Browns: +150
- Steelers: -180
Total
- 38.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Browns vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 5-2
- Steelers record: 5-2
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Browns are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Browns' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Steelers' games this season.
Browns vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Mike Hall Jr. – questionable
- Tytus Howard – questionable
- Myles Harden – questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Ben Skowronek – Inactive last week
- Terell Smith – Inactive last week
- Eli Heidenreich – Inactive last week
- Will Howard – Inactive last week
- Drew Allar – Inactive last week
- Brandin Echols – Inactive last week
Browns vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
It’s been a give-and-take type of season for Aaron Rodgers. That was on full display in the Week 5 loss in Cleveland.
Rodgers threw for a season-high 299 yards, but that was on a season-worst 55% completion rate (22 of 40). He also threw three touchdowns and two interceptions – one led to the Browns’ first touchdown, and the other was a Hail Mary try that essentially ended the game.
The veteran will look for a better effort at home against the Browns.
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
The Browns have one of the worst point differentials you’ll see for a 5-2 team. A lot of that has to do with their 34-10 loss in Week 1, but a -13 point differential is tied for the fourth-worst since 2000.
Cleveland has yet to pull away in any of its wins, with its largest margin of victory coming in a 23-19 win at Tampa Bay. Of course, the Browns are underdogs here, but it’s worth mentioning.
Meanwhile, the Steelers’ last three wins came by 12, 7, and 6 points as -2.5 favorites in each contest. It’s a slightly larger spread here, but I think Pittsburgh can cover it at home.
Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-112)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop