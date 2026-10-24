Browns vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are set to face each other in a Week 7 game that's far from being the most anticipated of Sunday's slate, but it provides us with some betting opportunities nonetheless.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets for this AFC showdown.

Browns vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+280)

Tony Pollard OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Denzel Boston Longest Reception OVER 23.5 Yards (-113)

KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown (+280)

It's about time for KC Concepcion to score his first NFL touchdown. He's leading all Browns pass catchers in receptions, with 22, but he's yet to find the end zone. He now gets to face a Titans defense that's 27th in opponent dropback EPA and 24th in opponent dropback success rate. This is as good a game as any for him to finally score a touchdown.

Tony Pollard OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-115)

The Titans' best path to victory is handing the ball to Tony Pollard early and often and seeing what happens. Cam Ward has proven he can't carry them to a win, but if the run game is effective, they can squeak out a victory. The Browns have struggled to stop the run at times this season, including ranking 22nd in opponent yards per rush. Pollard could be poised for a big game.

Denzel Boston Longest Reception OVER 23.5 Yards (-113)

Denzel Boston has served as the browns' deep threat this season. He has recorded a reception of 28+ yards in all but one of their games so far this season, yet his longest reception total for this game is set at just 23.5 yards. This is one of my favorite bets of the week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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