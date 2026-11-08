Buccaneers vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 9

An interesting Sunday Night Football matchup is set for Week 9 of the 2026 season as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears play host to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both of these teams are trending in the right direction here in the halfway point of the 2026 season.

Chicago has won three games in a row since Williams returned from a hamstring injury and is looking to take control of the NFC North in the 2026 season.

The 2025 NFC North champions are favored at home in this matchup.

This is an interesting battle for multiple reasons. Chicago has one of the best offenses in the league, especially when Williams is at quarterback, while the Bucs are No. 1 in EPA/Play on defense and dominated Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Tampa Bay has won two games in a row since Baker Mayfield returned from a thumb injury, and the Bucs' running game, led by Bucky Irving, has completely shifted the team's chances to make the playoffs in the 2026 season.

Tampa Bay is just half game out of first place in the NFC South, and it would love to pull off an upset in this matchup.

There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, with one of them being the anytime touchdown scorer market.

Both of these teams have some interesting offensive players, but which ones will find the end zone? I'm targeting three players to do just that in Week 9 on Sunday night.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+155)

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Luther Burden III has emerged as the No. 1 option for the Bears in the passing game.

Burden is only playing 59.8 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, yet he’s been targeted 56 times in eight games, finding the end zone three times – including in back-to-back games.

Since Williams returned from injury in Week 6, Burden has 19 catches on 21 targets for 281 yards and two scores. An elite player in space, Burden is used in a unique role in Ben Johnson’s offense, and he was a nightmare for Seattle’s defense (No. 1 in yards per play) to deal with in Week 8.

I’m buying him to have another big game against a tough Tampa defense in Week 9.

Bucky Irving Anytime TD (-105)

Former fourth-round pick Bucky Irving had an injury-riddled 2025 season, but he’s taken over the Tampa Bay backfield again in the 2026 campaign.

Irving has played 62.7 percent of the Bucs’ offensive plays, handling 147 carries (for 728 yards) in eight games. He has at least 15 carries in seven straight matchups, including 51 carries over his last two matchups.

This is a great matchup for Irving and the Tampa Bay ground game, as the Bears are allowing 4.4 yards per carry and are 18th in the league in EPA/Rush. Not only that, but Chicago has allowed six rushing scores in eight games.

Irving has five rushing scores and one receiving score this season, finding the end zone five times in his last four games. He’s also cleared the 100-yard mark three times in the last four weeks.

Even at this price, Irving is a must bet in Week 9 for this Tampa Bay offense.

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+155)

The Bucs have an elite defense (No. 2 in EPA/Pass, No. 1 in EPA/Play), but they have struggled against the tight end position in the 2026 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed 449 receiving yards and five receiving scores to opposing tight ends, putting second-year star Colston Loveland in a good spot on Sunday night.

Loveland has been rolling since Williams returned to the lineup, catching 20 of his 28 targets over the last three weeks for 199 yards and two scores. He didn’t score against Seattle in Week 8, but Loveland found the end zone in Weeks 6 and 7 for his first two scores of the season.

I think he’s undervalued at this price after seeing his target share jump in a big way since Williams returned.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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