The Detroit Lions are looking to make it six wins in a row when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

After a 2-2 start to the season with losses in Buffalo and Carolina, Detroit has rattled off five straight wins, and covered the spread in five of them. Of course, that includes a 35-10 win against the Patriots over in Germany.

It looked like the Bucs may have been turning a corner with wins over the Panthers and Falcons, but they came back down to earth with a 27-24 loss in Chicago two weeks ago before enjoying their bye last week.

The Lions got a 24-9 home win over the Bucs last season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +6.5 (-112)

Lions -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: +225

Lions: -278

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Buccaneers vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Buccaneers record: 3-6

Lions record: 7-2

Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Trends

The Buccaneers are 4-5 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 5-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Buccaneers' games this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Lions' games this season.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Injury Reports

Buccaneers Injury Report

Baker Mayfield – Questionable

Yaya Diaby – Doubtful

Antoine Winfield Jr. – Questionable

Lions Injury Report

D.J. Reed – Questionable

Cade Mays – Questionable

Aidan Hutchinson – Out

Buccaneers vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs became the first running back to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season in the Lions’ win over the Patriots last week. He ran the ball 22 times for 153 yards, getting him to exactly 1,000 rushing yards on the season, while scoring twice as well. Not only that, he caught seven of eight targets for 99 yards, too.

Gibbs has now crossed the century mark in rushing yards five times this season, while his 99 receiving yards in Germany were his most since last season against the Eagles (107 yards on five catches).

Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

The Buccaneers have a huge rest advantage heading into this week’s matchup. They had their bye week, while the Lions had an emotional win for Amon-Ra St. Brown in Germany. That’s going to impact their practice schedule early in the week, and the extra travel could have longer-lasting effects on the body.

Tampa Bay has also kept it close more often than not in its losses this season. Four of their losses were by fewer than six points, with the other two by exactly seven points.

I’ll back the rested Bucs as road underdogs in Detroit.

Pick: Buccaneers +6.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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