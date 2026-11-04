Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had a five-game winning streak snapped on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, but they are in a prime spot to bounce back at home against the one-win Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The Bucks’ lone win came against the Indiana Pacers this season, and they’re just 28th in the league in net rating through the first two weeks of the season.

After trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in the offseason, the Bucks are in a clear rebuild, though they don’t control their own first-round pick this season. That makes it tough for the team “tank”, and the relegation zone is a real concern for the Bucks given their lack of elite talent on this roster.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are rolling even after trading away Jaylen Brown in the offseason, and Tatum (+1000 to win MVP) has been one of the best players in the league through two weeks. He and Payton Pritchard are questionable on Wednesday.

Still, Boston is heavily favored at home in this matchup as it looks to keep pace with some of the best teams in the East (Philly, Detroit) this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +11.5 (-108)

Celtics -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bucks: +424

Celtics: -567

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, My24 Milwaukee, Bucks App, NBA League Pass

Bucks record: 1-6

Celtics record: 5-2

Bucks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

None to report

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – out

Chris Cenac Jr. – questionable

Jayson Tatum – questionable

Dillon Mitchell – questionable

Payton Pritchard – questionable

Amari Williams – questionable

Bucks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum 7+ Assists (-159)

Boston has listed Tatum as questionable for this matchup, but he could have a big game if he’s able to suit up.

Milwaukee is just 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and Tatum is averaging 7.9 assists on 13.4 potential assists per game. He has at least seven dimes in six of his seven appearances this season.

The Celtics star is the focal point of the offense, and he’s going to have the ball in his hands a ton on Wednesday if he plays. While the Bucks have just one win, Boston doesn’t want to give away any games, especially after a loss to Houston on Monday.

Tatum had nine dimes in that game and appears to be well on his way to a career-high in this department in the 2026-27 campaign.

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

There’s a trend that I’ll be betting a lot this season when it comes to Boston, especially at home and when it’s facing one of the worst teams in the league.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half, and Joe Mazzulla’s high-octane offense has led to an impressive first-half net rating (+14.6) this season.

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

Those numbers speak for themselves, and Boston is third in the NBA in net rating in the first half while the Bucks are 28th in the 2026-27 season. I don’t mind taking the C’s at a shorter first-half number, especially if they decide to sit Tatum or Pritchard.

I’d expect at least one of them to play – Tatum played in a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday – and the C’s should be able to roll regardless since they have one of the 10-best offenses in the league.

The Bucks are allowing the third-most points per game in the league, so it wouldn’t shock me if Boston got off to a fast start at home.

Pick: Celtics First Half -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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