Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Orlando Magic are back at home to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Magic saw their losing streak extend to four games in the first half of their road trip, but got wins in Sacramento and Utah to end the trip.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has lost seven games in a row since beating the Pacers for its lone win of the season thus far.

Orlando took two of three from the Bucks last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +9.5 (-108)

Magic -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bucks +312

Magic -395

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): WCGV, WRDQ

Bucks record: 1-11

Magic record: 4-7

Bucks vs. Magic Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

TBA

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – Out

Jamal Cain – Questionable

Tristan da Silva – Questionable

Jonathan Isaac – Out

Izaiyah Nelson – Out

Noah Penda – Out

Jalen Suggs – Questionable

Bucks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 13.5 Points (-113)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is making the most of a starting role with his new team. The forward is averaging a career-high 16.1 points per game on 47.6% shooting (40.4% from deep) through a dozen games (11 starts).

Jaquez Jr. has been able to rack up points more often than not, going OVER 13.5 points in nine of 12 games this season. Those three outliers came on poor shooting nights against the Pacers, Cavaliers, and Celtics.

The forward dropped 22 in the last meeting against the Magic last season, and has recorded at least 14 points in two straight games and five of six. Orlando also allows 21.1 points per game to small forwards.

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The Magic are back home after a long road trip with just one day off in between. In fact, this is the third game in four nights for Orlando after playing in Sacramento and Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bucks are in a similar situation, but at least the second half of their back-to-back was at home.

Nevertheless, I’m fading both offenses here, as there should be tired legs on each side. And it’s not as if these teams light the world on fire offensively, anyway. Milwaukee had five straight UNDERs before just going OVER the total last time out.

Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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