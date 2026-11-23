A pair of struggling Eastern Conference teams are set to face off on Monday night, as the Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes play host to the one-win Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are off to a dreadful start, winning just one of their first 17 games while ranking last in the league in net rating. Milwaukee has a very strange roster following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and it’ll likely be an active team at the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, injuries to Barnes, Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett have caused the Raptors to start pretty slow, but they’re still favored at home on Nov. 23.

Toronto won the first meeting between these teams by 14 points, and it still ranks in the top half of the league in net rating. Can the Raptors pick up a second win in a row?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +10.5 (-113)

Raptors -10.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Bucks: +360

Raptors: -467

Total

223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bucks vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, My24 Milwaukee, NBA League Pass

Bucks record: 1-16

Raptors record: 6-10

Bucks vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Bogoljub Markovic – out

Kam Jones – out

Ousmane Dieng – questionable

Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Nate Bittle – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – probable

Bucks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 Points (-118)

Barnes is averaging 24.3 points per game this season, finishing with 24 or more points in six of his 11 games.

The Raptors are going to give the All-Star wing all the shots he can handle with Leonard and RJ Barrett both sidelined against Milwaukee. The Bucks are an atrocious defense, ranking dead last in the league in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game.

Barnes has five games with more than 20 shot attempts in the 2026-27 season, and he’s shooting 49.5 percent from the field. This should be a big game for the Raptors star on Monday.

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Barnes and the Raptors pulled off one of the more impressive wins of the week, upsetting the Pistons on Friday night in an NBA Cup clash.

Leonard remains out for the Raptors, but they’re favored at home against the one-win Bucks.

There is absolutely nothing that should point bettors in the Bucks’ direction in this game. Milwaukee is 30th in the NBA in net rating and defensive rating while ranking 27th in offense. There is very little continuity with this team, which has a ton of trade chips ahead of this year’s deadline.

On top of that, the Bucks are posting an average scoring margin of minus-11.5 in their games on the road. Milwaukee has yet to beat a team that is .500 or better, and while the Raptors are under .500 this season, they have a playoff ceiling when healthy.

Toronto – despite some struggles to pick up wins – still ranks 12th in the league in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating. I’m buying the Raptors are home against arguably the worst team in the NBA.

Pick: Raptors -10.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .