Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener
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The Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards face off to open the season on Wednesday night.
Both teams went through some changes this offseason, with the Bucks moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and head coach Doc Rivers. Of course, the Wizards took AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but he’ll miss the opener due to a left ankle sprain.
The Wizards won three of the four matchups against the Bucks last season, but these are completely different teams heading into a new season.
The oddsmakers have the Wizards as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +4.5 (-115)
- Wizards -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bucks +150
- Wizards -180
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WCGV-My24, MNMT
- Bucks record: 0-0
- Wizards record: 0-0
Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Nate Ament – Probable
Wizards Injury Report
- Aj Dybantsa – Out
- Tristan Vukcevic – Out
- Jamir Watkins – Out
Bucks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner OVER 1.5 Blocks (+149)
Myles Turner enters his second season in Milwaukee after averaging 1.6 blocks per game last season. It was a rather consistent defensive effort from Turner, who had multiple blocks in 31 of 71 games in total.
Turner was a force to be reckoned with against the Wizards last season. He totalled 15 blocks in four games against them, including five and six blocks in their final two meetings.
I’ll happily take +149 odds for something that should probably be closer to a pick’em.
Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Both teams come into this season with something to prove. The Wizards are hoping a new-look lineup led by Trae Young and Anthony Davis can work, with Milwaukee officially entering the post-Giannis era.
I’d be more inclined to side with the home favorites if the No. 1 overall pick was healthy, but that leaves a bit of a hole in the Wizards’ lineup, and the Bucks still have a solid enough starting five after trading the big man.
If this game wasn’t the first of the season, I don’t think Washington would be this big of a favorite. I could see Milwaukee winning outright, but I’ll take the +4.5 to be safe.
Pick: Bucks +4.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop