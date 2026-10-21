Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

The Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards face off to open the season on Wednesday night.

Both teams went through some changes this offseason, with the Bucks moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and head coach Doc Rivers. Of course, the Wizards took AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but he’ll miss the opener due to a left ankle sprain.

The Wizards won three of the four matchups against the Bucks last season, but these are completely different teams heading into a new season.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +4.5 (-115)

Wizards -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bucks +150

Wizards -180

Total

239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Bucks vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): WCGV-My24, MNMT

Bucks record: 0-0

Wizards record: 0-0

Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Nate Ament – Probable

Wizards Injury Report

Aj Dybantsa – Out

Tristan Vukcevic – Out

Jamir Watkins – Out

Bucks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Myles Turner OVER 1.5 Blocks (+149)

Myles Turner enters his second season in Milwaukee after averaging 1.6 blocks per game last season. It was a rather consistent defensive effort from Turner, who had multiple blocks in 31 of 71 games in total.

Turner was a force to be reckoned with against the Wizards last season. He totalled 15 blocks in four games against them, including five and six blocks in their final two meetings.

I’ll happily take +149 odds for something that should probably be closer to a pick’em.

Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

Both teams come into this season with something to prove. The Wizards are hoping a new-look lineup led by Trae Young and Anthony Davis can work, with Milwaukee officially entering the post-Giannis era.

I’d be more inclined to side with the home favorites if the No. 1 overall pick was healthy, but that leaves a bit of a hole in the Wizards’ lineup, and the Bucks still have a solid enough starting five after trading the big man.

If this game wasn’t the first of the season, I don’t think Washington would be this big of a favorite. I could see Milwaukee winning outright, but I’ll take the +4.5 to be safe.

Pick: Bucks +4.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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