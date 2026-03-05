Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds Rise Above Rest of AFC Following DJ Moore Trade

Another day, another blockbuster trade in the NFL!

Josh Allen has a new weapon headed his way, as the Buffalo Bills reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears that'll send wide receiver DJ Moore to Buffalo. Moore has spent the last three seasons in Chicago, but he had a smaller role in the offense during the 2025 campaign.

The Bears acquired a second-round pick in the deal while sending Moore and a fifth-round pick to Buffalo.

The Bears are trading WR DJ Moore to the Bills, per source. Chicago had dangled Moore for a trade over the last couple weeks, going back to the combine, and found a suitor in Brandon Beane and Joe Brady.



(@AdamSchefter first.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 5, 2026

The move has altered the Bills' odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season at DraftKings, as they are now a clear No. 3 choice at +1000. Buffalo opened the offseason at +1100 after Super Bowl 60 behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The Bills are still behind those two teams, especially after the Rams added star cornerback Trent McDuffie in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. However, the Baltimore Ravens (+1100) are the only AFC team close to Buffalo in the odds, as the next few teams—Kansas City, New England, and the Los Angeles Chargers—are all +1400 or longer to win Super Bowl LXI.

Moore gives Allen another proven option at receiver after the team struggled at times during the 2025 season. Khalil Shakir is still a solid option on the outside, but the Bills' passing game suffered when tight end Dalton Kincaid was injured, and it lacked a player who could win one-on-one consistently on the outside. By the time the postseason rolled around, veteran Brandin Cooks (who was signed during the season) became a focal point for the Buffalo passing attack.

Earlier in his career, Moore played for now-Bills head coach Joe Brady. In the 2020 season, Brady served as the offensive coordinator for Moore and the Carolina Panthers. The star receiver posted a career-high 18.1 yards per reception that season, catching 66 passes for 1,193 yards and four scores in 15 games.

Hopefully, the connection with Brady will help Moore adapt easily to Buffalo's offense.

The Bills have yet to make a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, but they are the favorite to come out of the AFC in the 2026 season. Buffalo ended up finishing with the No. 6 seed in the AFC in the 2025 season, losing the AFC East division to the New England Patriots.

Clearly, the front office is making an effort to upgrade the supporting cast around Allen, and it's possible the Moore trade will spell the end for former top pick Keon Coleman in Buffalo. Coleman was benched multiple times during the 2025 season.

In the 2025 campaign, Moore had career-lows in receptions (50), receiving yards (682) and receiving yards per game (40.1). The 28-year-old will aim to revive his career playing alongside Allen in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.