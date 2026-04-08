Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pistons)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham appears to be nearing a return to action after suffering a collapsed lung back on March 17. Cunningham has missed the Pistons' last 11 games, but he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cade Cunningham (lung) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 7, 2026

Detroit was always going to be favored at home against the tanking Milwaukee Bucks, but it is notable that the Pistons are 18.5-point favorites at DraftKings now that Cunningham has a chance to play on April 8.

Earlier this week, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Cunningham was close to a return and could be back before the end of the regular season. Detroit has three games left in the regular season against the Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers.

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Shams:



"Cade Cunningham is getting close on a return to action. There is optimism that he's gonna be back before the season is over potentially before the playoffs. He is in a return to play protocol now" pic.twitter.com/U6j18yEYJL — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 6, 2026

The Pistons have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so the only real reason to get Cunningham back on the court would be to help him shake off the rust before the playoffs. The Pistons wouldn't open the playoffs until Saturday, April 18 or Sunday, April 19, so Cunningham still has over a week to get himself back into his usual playing shape.

This season, Detroit is 44-17 in the games that Cunningham has appeared in, and the star guard is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3.

The Pistons' decision to upgrade Cunningham isn't accidental, and it appears he'll return in one of the final three games of the regular season. If he plays against the Bucks, it may not move the line much since Detroit is already favored by so much.

This story will be updated with Cunningham's final status ahead of Wednesday night's matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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