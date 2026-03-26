Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Pistons)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has missed the last four games with a collapsed lung, and he will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thursday's game is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pistons, so they have yet to release an injury report, but the star guard is not expected to return until the postseason after suffering his injury earlier this month.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are optimistic that Cunningham will be able to return in time for the start of the NBA Playoffs next month. For now, Charania said that Cunningham is in the "recovery" process as he works his way towards a return.

The Pistons reportedly expect to have a better idea on Cunningham's timeline in the next one-to-two weeks, but it appears the chances of his returning in the regular season are slim.

Joining ESPN NBA Countdown for All-Star injury updates on Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/BxMCNtRbk5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2026

An All-NBA candidate before he went down, Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game this season while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range. The Pistons still remain in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, as they've won three of four games since Cunningham went down.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as 4.5-point favorites at home on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, though they are just 6-6 against the spread in that spot this season. DraftKings has moved Detroit to +2500 to win the NBA Finals this season, a sign that Vegas isn't as optimistic about Cunningham returning and leading the Pistons on a deep playoff run. Boston, New York and Cleveland all have better odds to make the NBA Finals than Detroit.

With Cunningham out, the Pistons will rely more on Jalen Duren offensively and guard Daniss Jenkins has stepped up as well, scoring 19 or more point in three straight games. Detroit still holds a four-game lead on the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics with 10 games left in the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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