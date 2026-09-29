Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Fever Game 2)

The Indiana Fever dropped Game 1 of their playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, and they need a win on Tuesday to keep their season alive and force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Luckily, the Fever are expected to have star guard Caitlin Clark (probable) in the lineup for this matchup, even though she remains on the injury report with a back injury. Clark missed time earlier this season with a back issue, and the Fever have kept her on the injury report for the rest of the season as she manages it.

Caitlin Clark (back) listed probable for Tuesday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 28, 2026

Clark didn't have her best showing in Game 1, scoring 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting (3-of-10 from 3) while dishing out 10 assists. She also turned the ball over six times.

Oddsmakers clearly expect Clark to be at full strength in this matchup, as the Fever are favored at home on Tuesday night. Indiana was 15-7 at home in the regular season, but the defending champion Aces are a tough matchup for any team, as they won 16 of 22 road games.

With Clark expected to play her usual role, the Fever are positioned to extend their season on Tuesday night. Let's take a look at my favorite player prop for the All-Star guard, who is playing in her second playoff game since 2024 after she missed the majority of the 2025 season (including all of the postseason).

Best Caitlin Clark Prop Bet vs. Aces

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-183)

Clark didn't have the best shooting performance in Game 1, knocking down 6-of-17 shots from the field and 3-of-10 shots from 3, but she still hit this prop in the loss. The volume for Clark has been huge from beyond the arc in recent weeks, and I don't expect that to change with Indiana's season on the line.

Plus, this is a favorable matchup for the All-Star guard. The Aces struggled to defend the 3-ball during the regular season, ranking 12th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

Clark ended the regular season shooting 39.0 percent from deep since Aug. 1, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

The volume is the key for Clark, as she took nearly nine shots per game from beyond the arc since Aug. 1 and is averaging 7.9 3-point attempts per game for the season. That went up in Game 1 of the playoffs (10 attempts), and I expect a heavy workload for the star guard in Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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