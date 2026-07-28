Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Storm)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever resume regular season action on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, and the All-Star guard is on the injury report with a back injury.

Clark has dealt with a back issue for most of the 2026 season, leading to the Fever listing her as probable ahead of most games. She has the same tag on Tuesday night, a sign that she'll be good to go in this matchup.

Status Report for tomorrow's game at Seattle:



Caitlin Clark - Probable (back)

Bree Hall - Probable (left ankle)

Damiris Dantas - NWT (left knee) pic.twitter.com/tpk1tSkS28 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 28, 2026

Clark missed some time in late June, but she returned to action on July 8 against the Los Angeles Sparks, playing just under 16 minutes. Since returning, the former No. 1 overall pick has been on a clear minutes restriction, playing less than 30 minutes in six consecutive games.

It's possible that the Fever will lift that on Tuesday night, but Indiana is expected to win this game against Seattle rather easily, as oddsmakers have it set as a 9.5-point favorite on the road. The Fever are already 2-0 against Seattle, including a 110-107 win earlier this month that has sparked a three-game winning streak.

Clark missed the majority of the 2025 season with injuries, but she's bounced back in a big way in 2026, averaging 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

Since she should play on Tuesday night, Clark is worth a look in the prop market against a Seattle team that she has thrived against in 2026.

Best Caitlin Clark Prop Bet vs. Storm

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark 8+ Assists (-172)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Caitlin Clark in her third meeting with the Storm:

Caitlin Clark picked up 10 dimes on July 17 against the Seattle Storm, and she’s averaging 7.9 assists per game in the 2026 season.

The All-Star guard has eight or more dimes in 12 of her 23 games in the 2026 season, and she’s cleared this line easily in both games against the Storm (10 dimes in each).

Seattle ranks 10th in the league in opponent assists per game, and the Fever have arguably the best offense in the W, as they rank first in offensive rating, points per game and effective field goal percentage despite being 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

I’m buying Clark to have a big game on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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